Netanyahu visits Israeli army troops on the frontlines

Middle East News
2023-10-20 | 07:06
Netanyahu visits Israeli army troops on the frontlines
Netanyahu visits Israeli army troops on the frontlines

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Israeli army troops on the frontlines.

He gathered a group of Golani soldiers near the Gaza border and assured them that Israel was on its way to achieving a great victory. 

He added, "We will prevail with all our might; all of Israel stands behind you, and we will strike our enemies with force until we achieve victory."
 

