Thousands of Jordanians demonstrate in Jordan in solidarity with Gaza

Thousands of Jordanians took to the streets in Amman on Friday as part of the "Jordanian Flood" demonstrations, expressing solidarity with Gaza residents and support for the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, according to reports from AFP correspondents and photographers.



Over five thousand Jordanians participated in a demonstration that started in front of the Grand Husseini Mosque in downtown Amman, carrying Jordanian and Palestinian flags, and chanting slogans in support of "resistance."



Protesters held banners with messages like "Save Gaza" and "Resilience is the pride of the nation," in addition to "Open the borders in solidarity with the Palestinian people."



They also carried models shaped like grave markers with "martyr" written on them.



Chants included "Greetings from Jordan to the resolute resistance" and "Listen, oh Zionist, Gaza will never bow down," as well as "March on, Hamas, trample the despicable enemies."



In the Rabia area near the Israeli embassy in Amman, more than 1,500 people gathered again after Friday prayers amid heavy security presence.



Demonstrators held banners that read "Steadfast Gaza" and "Save Palestine," along with "Gaza under attack, help them."



They chanted, "Wrap the martyrs with flags and pledge revenge," and "Martyr, we swear by your goals, we won't yield."



In the Naour area, west of Amman, about 2,500 people attempted to reach Jordan's borders with Palestinian territories and Israel, but security forces had closed the roads leading to the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea since Thursday evening. They performed Friday prayers at the location.



Hundreds of Jordanians also took part in similar protests on Friday in the southern cities of Tafilah and Karak, as well as in the northern cities of Irbid and Mafraq.



Around 5,000 people participated in a demonstration near the Israeli embassy in Amman on Thursday, expressing solidarity with Gaza residents.



On Wednesday, almost four and five thousand angry Jordanians gathered near the embassy to protest in the wake of hundreds of deaths on Tuesday due to an airstrike on a Gaza hospital.



On Tuesday night, Jordanian security forces fired tear gas to disperse dozens of protesters attempting to storm the embassy, bypassing security barriers.



At the time, almost four to five thousand Jordanians had gathered near the embassy.



Jordan's King Abdullah II condemned the hospital bombing, calling it a "heinous war crime that cannot be tolerated." He called on Israel to immediately halt its devastating assault on Gaza.



The Jordanian government declared three days of mourning, and many shops in downtown Amman closed their doors "in mourning for the souls of Palestinian martyrs."





