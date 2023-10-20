Tens of thousands demonstrate in Tahrir Square, various parts of Egypt in support of Gaza

Tens of thousands of Egyptians demonstrated on Friday in Tahrir Square and various parts of Egypt in support of Gaza on the fourteenth day of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to reporters from Agence France-Presse and Egyptian media.



A large protest, attended by thousands, left Al-Azhar Mosque after Friday prayers, and many of them managed to reach Tahrir Square in the heart of Cairo, the focal point of the 2011 revolution that ousted Hosni Mubarak. The demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the Palestinians, inspired by the Arab Spring's chants, including "Live, Palestine is Arab, Freedom."



AFP