Al Arabiya: Israel asks UNRWA to evacuate five schools in Gaza

Middle East News
2023-10-20 | 14:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Al Arabiya: Israel asks UNRWA to evacuate five schools in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Al Arabiya: Israel asks UNRWA to evacuate five schools in Gaza

Israel asked UNRWA to evacuate five of its schools in the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya reported Friday, citing UNRWA.

Middle East News

Al Arabiya

Israel

UNRWA

evacuate

Schools

Gaza

LBCI Next
Oldest church in Gaza, Saint Porphyrius, damaged in Israeli airstrike
Hamas movement announces deaths in a church sanctuary by an Israeli strike
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:42

French judiciary suspends order to expel Palestinian activist Mariam Abu Daqqa as the state will appeal the decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Belgium urges citizens to leave Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:17

Al Arabiya: Israel asks UNRWA to evacuate five schools in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:52

Civil Defense recovers a seventh body from collapsed building in Mansourieh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:38

Director of Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza: The Israeli army informed us to evacuate the hospital where 12,000 displaced people seek refuge

LBCI
World News
13:11

Al Arabiya: Biden says the Rafah crossing is likely to be open within 24 to 48 hours for aid to enter the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
12:52

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman: In response to Qatari efforts, we released two American detainees for humanitarian reasons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-19

Al Jazeera cites German Defense Minister: Reducing or withdrawing UNIFIL forces from Lebanon would be a wrong signal

LBCI
Middle East News
05:32

UNHCR commissioner calls any military escalation in Gaza 'catastrophic' for residents

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-14

Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Hezbollah strikes sites with rockets and weapons: Friday attack announced

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Ukrainian Embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon, Dutch Government advises 'do not to travel'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah responds to recent attacks targeting Israeli infantry unit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:21

Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli army positions in the occupied Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba hills

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More