17 UNRWA employees killed since the beginning of the war in Gaza

2023-10-21 | 03:17
17 UNRWA employees killed since the beginning of the war in Gaza
17 UNRWA employees killed since the beginning of the war in Gaza

At least 17 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have been killed since the beginning of the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, according to the agency's commissioner-general, Philippe Lazzarini, on Saturday. 

Lazzarini stated in a press release, "The death of 17 of our colleagues has been confirmed so far in this fierce war. Unfortunately, the actual number is likely higher." 

AFP   
 

