United Nations: First aid convoy to Gaza 'must not be the last'

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, affirmed on Saturday that the first aid convoy that entered Gaza, consisting of 20 trucks loaded with relief supplies, "must not be the last."



Griffiths stated in a released statement, "I believe that this delivery operation will be the start of a sustainable effort to provide essential supplies of food, water, medicine, and fuel to the people of Gaza, in a safe, unconditional, and unobstructed manner."



AFP



