Early morning blast: Explosion near Israeli Embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus

During the early hours of Saturday, Cyprus' authorities received an alert regarding an explosion near the Israeli embassy, raising concerns about the security situation in the vicinity.



The incident transpired around 01:40 AM when an explosion was heard near the Israeli embassy on Ioannis Gryparis Street in Nicosia. Responding promptly to the report, law enforcement officers arrived to evaluate the situation.



Upon their initial inspection, police officers discovered a small metallic object approximately 30 meters from the embassy. This object was determined to contain a limited quantity of pyrotechnic material detonated without causing significant damage.



Further investigation led to the apprehension of two individuals exhibiting suspicious behavior in the area, approaching a nearby vehicle. Inside this vehicle, the police found two knives and a hammer, resulting in the arrest of the 21-year-old car owner on charges of assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.



The individuals involved include a 17-year-old, a 20-year-old, and two 21-year-olds, all currently being interrogated by the Nicosia Criminal Investigation Department (CID) authorities.