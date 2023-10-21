Guterres affirms in Cairo: 'It is time to end this terrible nightmare'

2023-10-21 | 06:21
Guterres affirms in Cairo: &#39;It is time to end this terrible nightmare&#39;
Guterres affirms in Cairo: 'It is time to end this terrible nightmare'

Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, confirmed during the Cairo Peace Summit on Saturday that "it is time to end this terrible nightmare," referring to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, now in its fifteenth day. 

Guterres stated that "the two-state solution is the only realistic basis for peace and stability (..) it's time to work to end this terrible nightmare and build a future that befits the dreams of Palestinian and Israeli children." 

