Leaders gather at Cairo Peace Summit to achieve peace amid ongoing conflict in Gaza

Jordan's King Abdullah II stressed that it is the duty of the international community to do everything required to achieve a just peace based on the two-state solution for Palestine and Israel.



He outlined three Jordanian demands during the Cairo Peace Summit: an immediate halt to the bombing of Gaza, the delivery of humanitarian aid, fuel, and uninterrupted electricity, and a resolute rejection of Palestinian displacement as it constitutes a war crime under international law.



In the same summit, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas warned against attempts to displace Palestinians and any eviction operations from their homes.



He stated, "We will not accept displacement, and we will remain steadfast."



Abbas condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression and attacks by extremist groups on Christian and Islamic holy sites. He emphasized the need for the two-state solution to achieve peace and called on the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities toward the Palestinian people.



UN Secretary-General António Guterres pointed out that the Palestinian cause is just and legitimate and stressed the necessity of achieving peace based on the two-state solution. He called for the implementation of the Geneva Convention.



Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, attended the summit and condemned the killing of civilians. He called on the international community to provide international protection for civilians and open humanitarian corridors for aid, stating that the situation in Gaza resulted from the international community's failure to reach a solution.