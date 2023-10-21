News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Leaders gather at Cairo Peace Summit to achieve peace amid ongoing conflict in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-21 | 06:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Leaders gather at Cairo Peace Summit to achieve peace amid ongoing conflict in Gaza
Jordan's King Abdullah II stressed that it is the duty of the international community to do everything required to achieve a just peace based on the two-state solution for Palestine and Israel.
He outlined three Jordanian demands during the Cairo Peace Summit: an immediate halt to the bombing of Gaza, the delivery of humanitarian aid, fuel, and uninterrupted electricity, and a resolute rejection of Palestinian displacement as it constitutes a war crime under international law.
In the same summit, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas warned against attempts to displace Palestinians and any eviction operations from their homes.
He stated, "We will not accept displacement, and we will remain steadfast."
Abbas condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression and attacks by extremist groups on Christian and Islamic holy sites. He emphasized the need for the two-state solution to achieve peace and called on the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities toward the Palestinian people.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres pointed out that the Palestinian cause is just and legitimate and stressed the necessity of achieving peace based on the two-state solution. He called for the implementation of the Geneva Convention.
Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, attended the summit and condemned the killing of civilians. He called on the international community to provide international protection for civilians and open humanitarian corridors for aid, stating that the situation in Gaza resulted from the international community's failure to reach a solution.
Middle East News
Jordan
King Abdullah II
International Community
Two-State Solution
Cairo Peace Summit
Humanitarian
Aid
Gaza
Displacement
Mahmoud Abbas
Israel
UN
António Guterres
Geneva Convention
Kuwait
Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah
Next
Bin Farhan from Cairo: We reject the forced displacement of Palestinians, and our top priority is stopping the military escalation
Guterres affirms in Cairo: 'It is time to end this terrible nightmare'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-19
UN Guterres calls for immediate arrival of humanitarian aid to Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-19
UN Guterres calls for immediate arrival of humanitarian aid to Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-10-19
US and Egyptian Presidents announce humanitarian aid to Gaza through Rafah crossing
Middle East News
2023-10-19
US and Egyptian Presidents announce humanitarian aid to Gaza through Rafah crossing
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
We are working with Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and UN to mitigate humanitarian consequences of Hamas attack: Biden
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
We are working with Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and UN to mitigate humanitarian consequences of Hamas attack: Biden
0
World News
2023-10-13
UN Chief calls on Israel to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
World News
2023-10-13
UN Chief calls on Israel to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:30
Hamas: We will consider releasing civilian hostages when conditions are suitable
Middle East News
10:30
Hamas: We will consider releasing civilian hostages when conditions are suitable
0
Middle East News
10:19
Al Arabiya: Hamas confirms killing of Osama Mazini, member of the movement's political bureau, in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza
Middle East News
10:19
Al Arabiya: Hamas confirms killing of Osama Mazini, member of the movement's political bureau, in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza
0
Middle East News
09:22
Al Arabiya: Israel's military drops flyers warning Gazans to flee to the south
Middle East News
09:22
Al Arabiya: Israel's military drops flyers warning Gazans to flee to the south
0
Middle East News
08:44
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
Middle East News
08:44
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:24
Hajjar: If Syria's security situation is better than Lebanon's, then the EU should facilitate the refugees' return
Lebanon News
07:24
Hajjar: If Syria's security situation is better than Lebanon's, then the EU should facilitate the refugees' return
0
World News
2023-08-01
Calls for evacuation of people in Japan ahead of Typhoon Khanoun
World News
2023-08-01
Calls for evacuation of people in Japan ahead of Typhoon Khanoun
0
Middle East News
08:44
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
Middle East News
08:44
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
0
Middle East News
06:46
Leaders gather at Cairo Peace Summit to achieve peace amid ongoing conflict in Gaza
Middle East News
06:46
Leaders gather at Cairo Peace Summit to achieve peace amid ongoing conflict in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:23
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
Press Highlights
00:23
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
2
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah responds to recent attacks targeting Israeli infantry unit
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah responds to recent attacks targeting Israeli infantry unit
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts
4
Lebanon News
11:33
MEA reduces flights by over half amid rising security concerns
Lebanon News
11:33
MEA reduces flights by over half amid rising security concerns
5
Press Highlights
01:11
Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise
Press Highlights
01:11
Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise
6
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli army spokesman: We continue to direct strikes against Hezbollah sites and bases
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli army spokesman: We continue to direct strikes against Hezbollah sites and bases
7
Middle East News
13:38
Director of Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza: The Israeli army informed us to evacuate the hospital where 12,000 displaced people seek refuge
Middle East News
13:38
Director of Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza: The Israeli army informed us to evacuate the hospital where 12,000 displaced people seek refuge
8
Lebanon News
01:39
Four lives saved, eight lives lost: Here is the aftermath of Mansourieh building collapse
Lebanon News
01:39
Four lives saved, eight lives lost: Here is the aftermath of Mansourieh building collapse
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More