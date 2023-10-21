Bin Farhan from Cairo: We reject the forced displacement of Palestinians, and our top priority is stopping the military escalation

2023-10-21 | 07:08
Bin Farhan from Cairo: We reject the forced displacement of Palestinians, and our top priority is stopping the military escalation

Speaking from Cairo, Bin Farhan stands resolute in their belief against the forced displacement of Palestinians as an affront to justice and humanity.

Their foremost concern is the urgent cessation of military escalation in the region.

Bin Farhan

Cairo

Egypt

Reject

Forced

Displacement

Palestinians

Priority

Military

Escalation

