Al Jazeera: Gaza death toll rises to 4,385
Middle East News
2023-10-21 | 07:16
Al Jazeera: Gaza death toll rises to 4,385
Gaza's Health Ministry says 4,385 people have been killed in Israeli attacks, including 1,756 children and 967 women. Another 13,561 people have been wounded.
However, 70 percent of victims of Israeli attacks are children, women, and the elderly.
Middle East News
Al Jazeera
Gaza
Death
Toll
Injured
Palestinians
Israeli
Aggression
Latest News
Lebanon News
10:38
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
Lebanon News
10:38
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
Middle East News
10:30
Hamas: We will consider releasing civilian hostages when conditions are suitable
Middle East News
10:30
Hamas: We will consider releasing civilian hostages when conditions are suitable
Lebanon News
10:25
Hezbollah mourns its member Ismail Ahmad El Zein from Shhour
Lebanon News
10:25
Hezbollah mourns its member Ismail Ahmad El Zein from Shhour
Middle East News
10:19
Al Arabiya: Hamas confirms killing of Osama Mazini, member of the movement's political bureau, in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza
Middle East News
10:19
Al Arabiya: Hamas confirms killing of Osama Mazini, member of the movement's political bureau, in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza
Middle East News
10:30
Hamas: We will consider releasing civilian hostages when conditions are suitable
Middle East News
10:30
Hamas: We will consider releasing civilian hostages when conditions are suitable
Middle East News
10:19
Al Arabiya: Hamas confirms killing of Osama Mazini, member of the movement's political bureau, in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza
Middle East News
10:19
Al Arabiya: Hamas confirms killing of Osama Mazini, member of the movement's political bureau, in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza
Middle East News
09:22
Al Arabiya: Israel's military drops flyers warning Gazans to flee to the south
Middle East News
09:22
Al Arabiya: Israel's military drops flyers warning Gazans to flee to the south
Middle East News
08:44
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
Middle East News
08:44
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
Lebanon News
07:24
Hajjar: If Syria's security situation is better than Lebanon's, then the EU should facilitate the refugees' return
Lebanon News
07:24
Hajjar: If Syria's security situation is better than Lebanon's, then the EU should facilitate the refugees' return
World News
2023-08-01
Calls for evacuation of people in Japan ahead of Typhoon Khanoun
World News
2023-08-01
Calls for evacuation of people in Japan ahead of Typhoon Khanoun
Middle East News
08:44
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
Middle East News
08:44
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
Middle East News
06:46
Leaders gather at Cairo Peace Summit to achieve peace amid ongoing conflict in Gaza
Middle East News
06:46
Leaders gather at Cairo Peace Summit to achieve peace amid ongoing conflict in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Press Highlights
00:23
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
Press Highlights
00:23
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
2
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah responds to recent attacks targeting Israeli infantry unit
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah responds to recent attacks targeting Israeli infantry unit
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts
4
Lebanon News
11:33
MEA reduces flights by over half amid rising security concerns
Lebanon News
11:33
MEA reduces flights by over half amid rising security concerns
5
Press Highlights
01:11
Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise
Press Highlights
01:11
Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise
6
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli army spokesman: We continue to direct strikes against Hezbollah sites and bases
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli army spokesman: We continue to direct strikes against Hezbollah sites and bases
7
Middle East News
13:38
Director of Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza: The Israeli army informed us to evacuate the hospital where 12,000 displaced people seek refuge
Middle East News
13:38
Director of Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza: The Israeli army informed us to evacuate the hospital where 12,000 displaced people seek refuge
8
Lebanon News
01:39
Four lives saved, eight lives lost: Here is the aftermath of Mansourieh building collapse
Lebanon News
01:39
Four lives saved, eight lives lost: Here is the aftermath of Mansourieh building collapse
