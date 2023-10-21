News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
Middle East News
2023-10-21 | 08:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
On Saturday, the Israeli army raided the occupied West Bank village of Arura, the hometown of senior Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri.
The army transformed his residence into an interrogation center and detained approximately 20 individuals, as the village's mayor and witnesses reported.
The incursion into Arura, located around 20 kilometers from Ramallah, coincides with Israel's ongoing war against the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, which launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.
Saleh al-Arouri is the deputy head of Hamas' political bureau and currently resides abroad.
Arura's mayor, Ali Khseib, told AFP that the army seized al-Arouri's residence and used it to interrogate numerous village residents.
During the operation, the army erected a sign on al-Arouri's house featuring his image and the Israeli flag, as witnessed by onlookers, and these images circulated on social media. The sign read, "This was the home of Saleh al-Arouri, now the headquarters of Abu al-Nemr - Israeli Intelligence."
Residents clarified that Abu al-Nemr is the codename for the Israeli intelligence officer responsible for the region.
After dozens of villagers underwent questioning, the Israeli army arrested over 20 people, including Saleh al-Arouri's brother and nine of his nephews.
The Israeli army issued a statement confirming a joint operation with the Shin Bet internal security agency in Arura, during which they "interrogated and arrested dozens of Hamas members, including relatives of the senior Hamas terrorist Saleh al-Arouri."
According to the statement, "During the operation, al-Arouri's house was used by Shin Bet and the army as a detention and interrogation center."
Saleh al-Arouri, whom Israel accuses of masterminding attacks against it, became the deputy head of Hamas' political bureau under Ismail Haniyeh in 2017.
He spent a total of 20 years in Israeli prisons and was released in 2010 under the condition of deportation. He currently resides in Lebanon.
AFP
Middle East News
Israeli
Army
Raid
Village
Hamas
Leader
Saleh al-Arouri
West Bank
Next
Al Arabiya: Israel's military drops flyers warning Gazans to flee to the south
Israeli army: Preparations for the next phase of the war include ground operation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed
0
Middle East News
2023-10-17
The Israeli army: We attacked more than 200 military sites belonging to Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip last night
Middle East News
2023-10-17
The Israeli army: We attacked more than 200 military sites belonging to Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip last night
0
Middle East News
2023-10-16
Al Jazeera: Israeli army confirms 199 captives taken by Hamas
Middle East News
2023-10-16
Al Jazeera: Israeli army confirms 199 captives taken by Hamas
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
The Israeli army confirms that Hamas is holding 155 hostages
Middle East News
2023-10-15
The Israeli army confirms that Hamas is holding 155 hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:37
Al Arabiya: Turkey's Erdogan discussed Gaza with Hamas leader: Turkish presidency
Middle East News
13:37
Al Arabiya: Turkey's Erdogan discussed Gaza with Hamas leader: Turkish presidency
0
Middle East News
13:33
Qatari Foreign Ministry's spokesperson: The ongoing discussions might lead to the release of more hostages very soon
Middle East News
13:33
Qatari Foreign Ministry's spokesperson: The ongoing discussions might lead to the release of more hostages very soon
0
Middle East News
12:29
Al Arabiya: Israel says it has arrested 670 people in the West Bank, including 450 Hamas members
Middle East News
12:29
Al Arabiya: Israel says it has arrested 670 people in the West Bank, including 450 Hamas members
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Lebanon in 2023: A different reality from 2006, preparing hospitals for emergency response
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Lebanon in 2023: A different reality from 2006, preparing hospitals for emergency response
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:33
Qatari Foreign Ministry's spokesperson: The ongoing discussions might lead to the release of more hostages very soon
Middle East News
13:33
Qatari Foreign Ministry's spokesperson: The ongoing discussions might lead to the release of more hostages very soon
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-07
Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession
Press Highlights
2023-10-07
Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession
0
Variety and Tech
2023-10-20
Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list
Variety and Tech
2023-10-20
Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list
0
Middle East News
08:44
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
Middle East News
08:44
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:23
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
Press Highlights
00:23
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
2
Lebanon News
10:38
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
Lebanon News
10:38
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
3
Press Highlights
01:11
Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise
Press Highlights
01:11
Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise
4
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli army spokesman: We continue to direct strikes against Hezbollah sites and bases
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli army spokesman: We continue to direct strikes against Hezbollah sites and bases
5
Lebanon News
09:35
Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire
Lebanon News
09:35
Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes
7
Lebanon News
11:21
Israel bombs the outskirts of Yaroun with phosphorus as rockets target Israeli military position
Lebanon News
11:21
Israel bombs the outskirts of Yaroun with phosphorus as rockets target Israeli military position
8
Lebanon News
01:39
Four lives saved, eight lives lost: Here is the aftermath of Mansourieh building collapse
Lebanon News
01:39
Four lives saved, eight lives lost: Here is the aftermath of Mansourieh building collapse
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More