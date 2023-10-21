News
Al Arabiya: Israel's military drops flyers warning Gazans to flee to the south
Middle East News
2023-10-21 | 09:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Al Arabiya: Israel's military drops flyers warning Gazans to flee to the south
The Israeli military dropped flyers on Gaza warning residents to flee to the south of Wadi Gaza, Al Arabiya reported on Saturday.
Middle East News
Al Arabiya
Israel
Military
Flyers
Warning
Gaza
South
Latest News
Middle East News
13:37
Al Arabiya: Turkey's Erdogan discussed Gaza with Hamas leader: Turkish presidency
0
0
0
Recommended For You
0
0
0
Our visitors readings
Middle East News
0
0
0
Videos
Lebanon News
0
0
0
0
Most read
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
