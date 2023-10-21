Al Arabiya: Hamas confirms killing of Osama Mazini, member of the movement's political bureau, in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza

2023-10-21 | 10:19
Al Arabiya: Hamas confirms killing of Osama Mazini, member of the movement&#39;s political bureau, in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza
Al Arabiya: Hamas confirms killing of Osama Mazini, member of the movement's political bureau, in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza

Hamas has confirmed the death of Osama Mazini, a member of the movement's political bureau, in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, as reported by Al Arabiya.

