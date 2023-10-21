News
Al Arabiya: Israel says it has arrested 670 people in the West Bank, including 450 Hamas members
Middle East News
2023-10-21 | 12:29
Al Arabiya: Israel says it has arrested 670 people in the West Bank, including 450 Hamas members
The Israeli army arrested 670 people in the West Bank, including 450 Hamas members, Al Arabiya reported Saturday, citing Israeli media.
Middle East News
Al Arabiya
Israel
Arrest
West Bank
Hamas
Members
Latest News
World News
14:30
0
Middle East News
14:18
0
Middle East News
14:10
0
Middle East News
13:37
0
World News
14:30
0
Middle East News
14:18
0
Middle East News
14:10
0
Middle East News
13:37
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
05:50
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-25
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
1
Press Highlights
00:23
2
Lebanon News
10:38
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
4
Press Highlights
01:11
5
Lebanon News
11:21
6
Lebanon News
05:50
7
Lebanon News
09:35
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
