Qatari Foreign Ministry's spokesperson: The ongoing discussions might lead to the release of more hostages very soon
Middle East News
2023-10-21 | 13:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Qatari Foreign Ministry's spokesperson: The ongoing discussions might lead to the release of more hostages very soon
Qatar, currently mediating in the crisis involving hostages held by Hamas, indicated that the ongoing discussions might lead to the release of more hostages very soon, according to the Qatari Foreign Ministry's spokesperson during an interview with the German newspaper " Welt am Sonntag " on Saturday.
Majid Al-Ansari said, "I cannot promise that it will happen today, tomorrow, or the day after, but we are on a path that will very soon lead to the release of hostages, especially civilians."
Qatar's mediation efforts led to the release of two American hostages by Hamas on Friday. The hostages had been abducted during Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. Doha has announced that it is discussing the issue with both Israelis and Hamas.
Al-Ansari further stated, "We are currently working to reach an agreement that will result in the release of all civilian hostages first."
The Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that the release of the two American citizens "reassures us, as well as our partners, that the efforts made in recent days are effective and should continue."
