The Israeli army announces the “intensification” of its strikes on the Gaza Strip

2023-10-21 | 14:10
The Israeli army announces the "intensification" of its strikes on the Gaza Strip
The Israeli army announces the “intensification” of its strikes on the Gaza Strip

On Saturday evening, the Israeli army declared its intention to intensify its strikes on Gaza in preparation for the next phase of its offensive against the region, currently under the control of the Palestinian group Hamas.

Israeli army spokesperson General Daniel Hagari stated, "We must enter the next phase of the war under the best possible conditions. Starting today, we will increase the intensity of our strikes and reduce the (level of) threat."


AFP
 

