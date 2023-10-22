Grim Toll Rises: Over 55 Killed in Gaza Amid Intensifying Israeli Airstrikes

Hamas announced on Sunday the death of more than 55 people in the Gaza Strip on Saturday overnight due to Israeli airstrikes.



The Head of the Government Information Office, Salameh Marouf, reported the fall of 'more than 55 martyrs from 1:00 AM to 6:00 AM' in addition to the destruction of 'more than 30 houses.'



According to the latest toll announced by the Health Ministry affiliated with the Hamas movement on Saturday, 4,385 people were killed, including 1,756 children and 967 women in the Gaza Strip, as a result of the continuous Israeli bombardment since Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7th.



On the Israeli side, more than 1,400 people were killed, mostly civilians who died on the first day of the attack by Hamas, according to authorities.



The Israeli army announced on Saturday evening that it intends to 'intensify' its strikes as it continues preparations for a ground attack in Gaza.