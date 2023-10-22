Aboul Gheit calls Mikati to discuss regional developments

2023-10-22
High views
Aboul Gheit calls Mikati to discuss regional developments
Aboul Gheit calls Mikati to discuss regional developments

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received on Sunday a call from Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who briefed him on the atmosphere of the "Cairo Summit for Peace" held yesterday.

They discussed the current developments and the situation in Lebanon, in addition to ongoing efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza.
 

