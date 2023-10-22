News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bala Wala chi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Aboul Gheit calls Mikati to discuss regional developments
Middle East News
2023-10-22 | 06:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Aboul Gheit calls Mikati to discuss regional developments
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received on Sunday a call from Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who briefed him on the atmosphere of the "Cairo Summit for Peace" held yesterday.
They discussed the current developments and the situation in Lebanon, in addition to ongoing efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Arab League
Mikati
Lebanon
Egypt
Cairo
Summit
Grim Toll Rises: Over 55 Killed in Gaza Amid Intensifying Israeli Airstrikes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-19
Egyptian presidency: Egyptian-Jordanian summit in Cairo on Thursday
Middle East News
2023-10-19
Egyptian presidency: Egyptian-Jordanian summit in Cairo on Thursday
0
Lebanon News
04:39
Mikati: I call on our people to trust that necessary efforts ongoing to keep any harm away from Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:39
Mikati: I call on our people to trust that necessary efforts ongoing to keep any harm away from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-10-21
Leaders gather at Cairo Peace Summit to achieve peace amid ongoing conflict in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-21
Leaders gather at Cairo Peace Summit to achieve peace amid ongoing conflict in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:53
Grim Toll Rises: Over 55 Killed in Gaza Amid Intensifying Israeli Airstrikes
Middle East News
03:53
Grim Toll Rises: Over 55 Killed in Gaza Amid Intensifying Israeli Airstrikes
0
World News
01:49
United States Announces Military Deployment Boost in the Middle East
World News
01:49
United States Announces Military Deployment Boost in the Middle East
0
World News
14:30
Russia seeks new UN Security Council meeting on Gaza war
World News
14:30
Russia seeks new UN Security Council meeting on Gaza war
0
Middle East News
14:18
Al Jazeera: At least 1,782 injured in the West Bank since October 7
Middle East News
14:18
Al Jazeera: At least 1,782 injured in the West Bank since October 7
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hamas' media spokesperson Kilani to LBCI: Hamas is not insistent on dragging Lebanon into war
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hamas' media spokesperson Kilani to LBCI: Hamas is not insistent on dragging Lebanon into war
0
Lebanon News
04:39
Mikati: I call on our people to trust that necessary efforts ongoing to keep any harm away from Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:39
Mikati: I call on our people to trust that necessary efforts ongoing to keep any harm away from Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-21
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
Press Highlights
2023-10-21
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
0
Middle East News
06:25
Aboul Gheit calls Mikati to discuss regional developments
Middle East News
06:25
Aboul Gheit calls Mikati to discuss regional developments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:38
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
Lebanon News
10:38
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Lebanon in 2023: A different reality from 2006, preparing hospitals for emergency response
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Lebanon in 2023: A different reality from 2006, preparing hospitals for emergency response
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war
4
Lebanon News
11:21
Israel bombs the outskirts of Yaroun with phosphorus as rockets target Israeli military position
Lebanon News
11:21
Israel bombs the outskirts of Yaroun with phosphorus as rockets target Israeli military position
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes
6
Lebanon News
09:35
Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire
Lebanon News
09:35
Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire
7
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war
8
Lebanon News
13:20
US State Department expresses concern over Southern Lebanese border tensions during call with Mikati
Lebanon News
13:20
US State Department expresses concern over Southern Lebanese border tensions during call with Mikati
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More