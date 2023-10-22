Iraq PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani receives phone call from French President

2023-10-22 | 08:12
LBCI
Iraq PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani receives phone call from French President
Iraq PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani receives phone call from French President

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received a phone call from the French President, Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.

The call focused on discussing the rapid developments in the region and the dangerous events occurring in the occupied Palestinian territories.

They also emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to find a swift solution to the ongoing situation.
 

