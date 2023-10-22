News
Iraq PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani receives phone call from French President
Middle East News
2023-10-22 | 08:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iraq PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani receives phone call from French President
The Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received a phone call from the French President, Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.
The call focused on discussing the rapid developments in the region and the dangerous events occurring in the occupied Palestinian territories.
They also emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to find a swift solution to the ongoing situation.
Middle East News
Iraq
Iraqi
Prime Minister
France
French
Macron
Palestine
Attack
Gaza
