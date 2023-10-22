News
17 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip from Egypt through Rafah crossing
2023-10-22 | 08:43
17 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip from Egypt through Rafah crossing
Seventeen aid trucks crossed from the Egyptian side to the Gaza border crossing at Rafah on Sunday, according to a correspondent from Agence France-Presse.
This marks the second aid convoy to reach the besieged territory since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas.
Aid
Trucks
Gaza Strip
Egypt
Rafah Crossing
