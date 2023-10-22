Pope Francis calls for continued flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Middle East News
2023-10-22 | 09:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Francis calls for continued flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pope Francis calls for continued flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Pope Francis called for the continuation of humanitarian aid in Gaza and expressed his sadness over the attacks on a hospital and a church in the Palestinian territory, according to the Novosti agency.

It's worth noting that the first humanitarian aid convoy, consisting of 20 trucks, arrived in Gaza through the Rafah Crossing, which is the only border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.
 

Middle East News

Pope

Pope Francis

Palestine

Aid

LBCI Next
United States Announces Military Deployment Boost in the Middle East
Russia seeks new UN Security Council meeting on Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-08

Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine: Pope Francis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Jumblatt Urges Arab Unity for Palestine, Dismisses Western Aid as Racist

LBCI
World News
2023-10-04

Urgent Call for Action: Pope Francis Presses for Binding Agreements at COP28 Summit

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:22

Netanyahu says if Hezbollah joins war, they will make grave mistake

LBCI
Middle East News
08:43

17 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip from Egypt through Rafah crossing

LBCI
Middle East News
08:20

Abdollahian warns US, Israel that situation in region will spiral out of control

LBCI
Middle East News
08:12

Iraq PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani receives phone call from French President

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Israel's aggression amounts to war crimes: Hamas’ Ismail Haniyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-11

Andrea Tenenti addresses rumors, ensures UNIFIL's presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-13

Israeli shelling targets Army Intelligence observation tower between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-20

Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:13

Middle East Airlines Adjusts Flight Schedule Starting October 22

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:20

US State Department expresses concern over Southern Lebanese border tensions during call with Mikati

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

The Israeli army announces the “intensification” of its strikes on the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Mikati: I call on our people to trust that necessary efforts ongoing to keep any harm away from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:33

Qatari Foreign Ministry's spokesperson: The ongoing discussions might lead to the release of more hostages very soon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:37

Al Arabiya: Turkey's Erdogan discussed Gaza with Hamas leader: Turkish presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
14:18

Al Jazeera: At least 1,782 injured in the West Bank since October 7

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More