UNRWA announces death of 29 of its employees in Gaza

Middle East News
2023-10-22 | 12:10
High views
UNRWA announces death of 29 of its employees in Gaza

Since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas Movement, 29 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza have been killed.

The agency also expressed its shock and mourning through its account on the X platform.
 

Middle East News

UNRWA

UN

Palestine

LBCI Next
United States Announces Military Deployment Boost in the Middle East
Russia seeks new UN Security Council meeting on Gaza war
LBCI Previous

