Israeli Defense Minister says 'there will be no Hamas after this war'
Middle East News
2023-10-22 | 14:32
Israeli Defense Minister says 'there will be no Hamas after this war'
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized on Sunday the necessity for Israel's war in Gaza to be the "last" war in the Palestinian territory, as he believes "there will be no presence of Hamas" after that.
Middle East News
Israel
Palestine
War
Hamas
Attack
Grim Toll Rises: Over 55 Killed in Gaza Amid Intensifying Israeli Airstrikes
United States Announces Military Deployment Boost in the Middle East
