Qatar signs 27-year agreement with Italian company 'Eni' to supply liquefied natural gas

The QatarEnergy Company announced on Monday the signing of a 27-year agreement with the Italian company "Eni" to supply liquefied natural gas to Italy, marking the third of its kind with a European country this month.



The state-owned company stated in a press release, "Two subsidiaries of both QatarEnergy and Eni have signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement to supply up to one million tons of liquefied natural gas from Qatar to Italy," starting from the year 2026 and lasting for 27 years. The company had previously signed similar agreements with TotalEnergies of France and Shell of the Netherlands.



AFP