News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatar signs 27-year agreement with Italian company 'Eni' to supply liquefied natural gas
Middle East News
2023-10-23 | 02:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar signs 27-year agreement with Italian company 'Eni' to supply liquefied natural gas
The QatarEnergy Company announced on Monday the signing of a 27-year agreement with the Italian company "Eni" to supply liquefied natural gas to Italy, marking the third of its kind with a European country this month.
The state-owned company stated in a press release, "Two subsidiaries of both QatarEnergy and Eni have signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement to supply up to one million tons of liquefied natural gas from Qatar to Italy," starting from the year 2026 and lasting for 27 years. The company had previously signed similar agreements with TotalEnergies of France and Shell of the Netherlands.
AFP
Middle East News
QatarEnergy
Agreement
Eni
Liquefied
Natural
Gas
Italy
Qatar
Next
More than 60 people killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Israeli Defense Minister says ‘there will be no Hamas after this war’
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
02:39
AFP: Qatar signs agreement with Italian Eni for period of 27 years to supply liquefied gas
Breaking Headlines
02:39
AFP: Qatar signs agreement with Italian Eni for period of 27 years to supply liquefied gas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-02
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy bid for Lebanon's offshore Blocks 8 and 10
Lebanon News
2023-10-02
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy bid for Lebanon's offshore Blocks 8 and 10
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Qatar announces that it is committed to the US-Iran prisoners exchange agreement
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Qatar announces that it is committed to the US-Iran prisoners exchange agreement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
0
Middle East News
03:16
EU seeks additional assistance for Gaza, intends to discuss request for 'humanitarian ceasefire'
Middle East News
03:16
EU seeks additional assistance for Gaza, intends to discuss request for 'humanitarian ceasefire'
0
Middle East News
03:06
More than 60 people killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Middle East News
03:06
More than 60 people killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
14:32
Israeli Defense Minister says ‘there will be no Hamas after this war’
Middle East News
14:32
Israeli Defense Minister says ‘there will be no Hamas after this war’
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Al Arabiya: Rockets fired from Gaza towards Be'er Sheva
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Al Arabiya: Rockets fired from Gaza towards Be'er Sheva
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-19
We targeted today the fortifications of Al-Abbad site with appropriate weapons: Hezbollah
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-19
We targeted today the fortifications of Al-Abbad site with appropriate weapons: Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
News Bulletin Reports
10:11
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
2
Press Highlights
02:04
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
Press Highlights
02:04
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
3
Press Highlights
00:52
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
00:52
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Israel evacuates 14 North settlements near Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Israel evacuates 14 North settlements near Lebanon border
5
Breaking Headlines
11:00
Blinken says no one wants to open second front for fighting; we sent two aircraft carriers to deter, not provoke
Breaking Headlines
11:00
Blinken says no one wants to open second front for fighting; we sent two aircraft carriers to deter, not provoke
6
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
7
Middle East News
03:06
More than 60 people killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Middle East News
03:06
More than 60 people killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
8
Middle East News
09:22
Netanyahu says if Hezbollah joins war, they will make grave mistake
Middle East News
09:22
Netanyahu says if Hezbollah joins war, they will make grave mistake
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More