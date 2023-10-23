More than 60 people killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

2023-10-23 | 03:06
More than 60 people killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
More than 60 people killed during Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

More than 60 people were killed on Sunday night in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the official media office of the Hamas movement. 

The office stated, "More than 60 martyrs tonight as a result of fierce and bloody retaliatory airstrikes against civilians." 

AFP  
 

