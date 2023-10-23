EU seeks additional assistance for Gaza, intends to discuss request for 'humanitarian ceasefire'

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, called on Monday for the provision of additional and faster assistance to Gaza, noting that the continental bloc will consider the call for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the sector subjected to intense Israeli bombardment.



Borrell said before a meeting of foreign ministers of member states, "The most important thing is more and faster assistance, especially the introduction of essential supplies that can restore water and electricity," adding, "Personally, I see a humanitarian ceasefire as necessary to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid."



AFP