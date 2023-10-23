News
Borrell calls for the Israel-Hamas war not to spread to Lebanon, neighboring countries
Middle East News
2023-10-23 | 06:05
Borrell calls for the Israel-Hamas war not to spread to Lebanon, neighboring countries
Josep Borrell reported that the war between Israel and Hamas must be prevented from spreading to Lebanon and neighboring countries.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Josep Borrell
War
Israel
Hamas
Lebanon
Al Jazeera: Israeli detentions in occupied West Bank rises to 123
Baghdad condemns attacks against Iraqi bases housing US forces
Latest News
Lebanon News
10:29
LBCI sources: Israeli army fires 12 shells at Lebanese Army's Jidar Center near Rmeish
Lebanon News
10:29
LBCI sources: Israeli army fires 12 shells at Lebanese Army's Jidar Center near Rmeish
Middle East News
10:17
Advisor to Israeli PM: We realize that the battle will be difficult in Gaza
Middle East News
10:17
Advisor to Israeli PM: We realize that the battle will be difficult in Gaza
Middle East News
09:54
Iranian Foreign Minister: The International Community must send a clear message to Israel to halt attacks on Palestinians
Middle East News
09:54
Iranian Foreign Minister: The International Community must send a clear message to Israel to halt attacks on Palestinians
Lebanon News
09:46
MP Gemayel meets Algerian ambassador to discuss regional developments
Lebanon News
09:46
MP Gemayel meets Algerian ambassador to discuss regional developments
Middle East News
10:17
Advisor to Israeli PM: We realize that the battle will be difficult in Gaza
Middle East News
10:17
Advisor to Israeli PM: We realize that the battle will be difficult in Gaza
Middle East News
09:54
Iranian Foreign Minister: The International Community must send a clear message to Israel to halt attacks on Palestinians
Middle East News
09:54
Iranian Foreign Minister: The International Community must send a clear message to Israel to halt attacks on Palestinians
Lebanon News
09:18
Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted a march from Lebanon that penetrated our airspace from the seaside off Acre
Lebanon News
09:18
Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted a march from Lebanon that penetrated our airspace from the seaside off Acre
World News
09:17
The White House: Israel is the one that will decide its steps in Gaza
World News
09:17
The White House: Israel is the one that will decide its steps in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
Middle East News
06:46
Al Jazeera: Israeli detentions in occupied West Bank rises to 123
Middle East News
06:46
Al Jazeera: Israeli detentions in occupied West Bank rises to 123
World News
2023-09-18
US Military Seeks Help from South Carolina Residents to Locate Missing Advanced Fighter Jet
World News
2023-09-18
US Military Seeks Help from South Carolina Residents to Locate Missing Advanced Fighter Jet
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Press Highlights
02:04
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
Press Highlights
02:04
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
2
Press Highlights
00:52
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
00:52
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
3
Lebanon News
04:08
Islamic Resistance mourns two members from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:08
Islamic Resistance mourns two members from southern Lebanon
4
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
5
Lebanon News
07:03
LBCI sources: UNIFIL assists Lebanese Army and Red Cross in rescue mission: One martyr, four wounded
Lebanon News
07:03
LBCI sources: UNIFIL assists Lebanese Army and Red Cross in rescue mission: One martyr, four wounded
6
Middle East News
07:20
Al Jazeera, quoting Spanish Foreign Minister: Spread of violence to Lebanon or West Bank will lead to serious consequences
Middle East News
07:20
Al Jazeera, quoting Spanish Foreign Minister: Spread of violence to Lebanon or West Bank will lead to serious consequences
7
Middle East News
06:05
Borrell calls for the Israel-Hamas war not to spread to Lebanon, neighboring countries
Middle East News
06:05
Borrell calls for the Israel-Hamas war not to spread to Lebanon, neighboring countries
8
Lebanon News
09:18
Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted a march from Lebanon that penetrated our airspace from the seaside off Acre
Lebanon News
09:18
Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted a march from Lebanon that penetrated our airspace from the seaside off Acre
