Palestinian FM describes Israeli attack as 'retaliatory war'

The Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad al-Maliki, described the Israeli attack on Gaza on Thursday as a "retaliatory war" and called for a ceasefire.



Speaking from The Hague, he said, "The war waged by Israel this time is different. This time... it is a retaliatory war. We must first put an end to this one-sided aggression, and then we must call for a ceasefire."



AFP