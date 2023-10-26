Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry announces Gaza Strip death toll exceeds seven thousand

The death toll in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli airstrikes has surpassed the threshold of seven thousand deaths since October 7th, as announced by the Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas on Thursday.



The ministry stated in a brief statement, "The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has reached 7,028 martyrs, including 2,913 children, 1,709 women, and 397 elderly people, in addition to 18,484 citizens with various injuries since October 7th of this year."



AFP