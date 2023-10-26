At least 35 French people killed in Hamas attack

Thirty-five French citizens were killed in the unprecedented attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7th, with nine individuals still reported as missing, according to a new toll published by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Ministry stated in a press release, "France mourns the tragic deaths of other French citizens, raising the number of French victims to 35 in the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel."



It also noted, "Among the nine individuals missing are hostages held by Hamas."