Rocket falling in Egyptian city on border with Israel leaves 6 people wounded

Six individuals were injured on the night of Thursday, Friday, when a rocket fell in the Egyptian city of Taba, adjacent to Israel, which has been engaged in a war with the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip since October 7th, according to media reports and witnesses.



The Cairo-based Al Qahera News channel, close to Egyptian intelligence, stated that "within the current escalation in Gaza, a rocket fell in Taba, resulting in six individuals sustaining minor injuries."



Witnesses told Agence France-Presse that the rocket struck a building adjacent to a hospital in this city overlooking the Red Sea, located on the eastern edge of the Sinai Peninsula, where there is a border crossing to Israel.



Images broadcast by local media and shared on social networks show a damaged building and several vehicles in the area.



Last Sunday, the Israeli army reported that one of its tanks mistakenly fired at an Egyptian site adjacent to the border. An Egyptian military spokesperson mentioned "minor injuries" among the Egyptian forces as a result of Israeli tank fire.



