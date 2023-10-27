Rocket falling in Egyptian city on border with Israel leaves 6 people wounded

Middle East News
2023-10-27 | 02:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rocket falling in Egyptian city on border with Israel leaves 6 people wounded
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Rocket falling in Egyptian city on border with Israel leaves 6 people wounded

Six individuals were injured on the night of Thursday, Friday, when a rocket fell in the Egyptian city of Taba, adjacent to Israel, which has been engaged in a war with the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip since October 7th, according to media reports and witnesses. 

The Cairo-based Al Qahera News channel, close to Egyptian intelligence, stated that "within the current escalation in Gaza, a rocket fell in Taba, resulting in six individuals sustaining minor injuries." 

Witnesses told Agence France-Presse that the rocket struck a building adjacent to a hospital in this city overlooking the Red Sea, located on the eastern edge of the Sinai Peninsula, where there is a border crossing to Israel. 

Images broadcast by local media and shared on social networks show a damaged building and several vehicles in the area. 

Last Sunday, the Israeli army reported that one of its tanks mistakenly fired at an Egyptian site adjacent to the border. An Egyptian military spokesperson mentioned "minor injuries" among the Egyptian forces as a result of Israeli tank fire. 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Rocket

Egypt

Taba

Israel

Hamas

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
Al Jazeera citing Gaza’s health authority: More than 480 killed in Israeli airstrikes in past 24 hours
Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Hamas calls on the world to act immediately to stop Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

The Israeli army: We attacked more than 200 military sites belonging to Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip last night

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14

We are working with Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and UN to mitigate humanitarian consequences of Hamas attack: Biden

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Hamas calls on the world to act immediately to stop Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight

LBCI
Middle East News
13:36

Heavy Israeli bombing on the northern Gaza Strip

LBCI
World News
13:18

US State Department statement: Designating individuals and entities with ties to terrorist organizations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:31

Al Jazeera: The occupation authorities completely cut off communications from the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-19

US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-26

'Martyrs on the Path to Jerusalem': Hezbollah's message amidst intense confrontations

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:06

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices see a slight drop

LBCI
Middle East News
00:49

Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More