Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Al Jazeera citing Gaza’s health authority: More than 480 killed in Israeli airstrikes in past 24 hours
Middle East News
2023-10-27 | 03:36
Al Jazeera citing Gaza’s health authority: More than 480 killed in Israeli airstrikes in past 24 hours
At least 481 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours, according to Gaza’s health authority, Al Jazeera reported.
Al Jazeera added that 7,028 Palestinians were killed since the start of the conflict, with 66 percent being women and children, based on the authority.
Middle East News
Gaza
Conflict
Israel
Airstrikes
Health
Authority
Middle East News
Health Ministry: The death toll reaches 4,137 in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Claim 1354 Lives, Injure 6049, as Conflict Escalates
Middle East News
Gaza health ministry: 5,791 Palestinians killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes
Middle East News
The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing exceeds 5,000: Health Ministry
Middle East News
Hamas calls on the world to act immediately to stop Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
Middle East News
Heavy Israeli bombing on the northern Gaza Strip
World News
US State Department statement: Designating individuals and entities with ties to terrorist organizations
Middle East News
Al Jazeera: The occupation authorities completely cut off communications from the Gaza Strip
Press Highlights
US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges
News Bulletin Reports
'Martyrs on the Path to Jerusalem': Hezbollah's message amidst intense confrontations
Press Highlights
Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions
Lebanon News
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
News Bulletin Reports
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
Press Highlights
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
Press Highlights
Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions
Lebanon News
Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November
Middle East News
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
News Bulletin Reports
Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus
Lebanon Economy
Fuel prices see a slight drop
Middle East News
Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives
