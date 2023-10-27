UN warns 'many people will die soon' due to Israeli siege on Gaza

On Friday, the United Nations warned that "many people will die" due to the tight Israeli blockade of Gaza, indicating that essential services in the region are "collapsing."



Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner general of UNRWA, stated, "As we speak, people are dying in Gaza. They are not only dying from bombs and shelling, but many people will die soon due to the consequences of the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip."



He also added that "essential services are collapsing, medicines are running out, and food and water are in short supply. Gaza's streets have started to flood with sewage."



AFP