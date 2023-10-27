UNRWA: Gaza is in urgent need of ‘continuous’ aid

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warned on Friday that Gaza is in urgent need of "continuous and impactful" aid after about three weeks of intensive Israeli airstrikes on the besieged enclave in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas.



On the other hand, Philippe Lazzarini announced during a press conference in Jerusalem that 57 agency staff have been killed in Gaza since the outbreak of the war on October 7th.



AFP





