On Thursday evening, the Kingdom of Bahrain announced the death of a fifth soldier in its unit stationed in southern Saudi Arabia.



Bahrain has been a member of a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia since 2015, which supports the Yemeni government against Houthi rebels backed by Iran.



The Bahraini soldier, who succumbed to his injuries, was wounded during an attack on the Saudi-Yemeni border attributed to the Houthi rebels, who have not claimed responsibility for it.



The official Bahrain News Agency stated that the soldier was buried in Manama on Thursday in the presence of senior Bahraini military officers.



The attack, announced on September 25, resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to others, with one of them dying two days later and the other at the end of September, according to Bahraini authorities.



This comes as Saudi Arabia holds peace talks with the Houthi rebels as part of the effort to improve relations between Riyadh and Tehran, the two regional powers competing in the Middle East.



The war in Yemen has led to hundreds of thousands of casualties, and millions have been displaced, according to the United Nations. More than three-quarters of the population depend on international aid, which continues to decline.



