UN fears 'war crimes' may be committed in Israel-Hamas conflict
Middle East News
2023-10-27 | 06:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN fears 'war crimes' may be committed in Israel-Hamas conflict
The United Nations expressed concern on Friday that "war crimes" may be committed in the conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement.
UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani stated, "We are concerned that war crimes may be committed. We are concerned about collective punishment of the people of Gaza in response to Hamas's brutal attacks, which also amount to war crimes."
AFP
Middle East News
United Nations
War
Crime
Conflict
Israel
Hamas
Human Rights
Ravina Shamdasani
