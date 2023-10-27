UN fears 'war crimes' may be committed in Israel-Hamas conflict

2023-10-27 | 06:24
UN fears &#39;war crimes&#39; may be committed in Israel-Hamas conflict
UN fears 'war crimes' may be committed in Israel-Hamas conflict

The United Nations expressed concern on Friday that "war crimes" may be committed in the conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement. 

UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani stated, "We are concerned that war crimes may be committed. We are concerned about collective punishment of the people of Gaza in response to Hamas's brutal attacks, which also amount to war crimes." 

AFP 
 

