Four Palestinians killed in Israeli military operations in West Bank

Middle East News
2023-10-27 | 06:50
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli military operations in West Bank
2min
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli military operations in West Bank

Four Palestinians were killed early on Friday during an Israeli army incursion into the northern occupied West Bank, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. 

The agency confirmed the deaths of three Palestinians following an incursion by a "large force" of the Israeli army into the city of Jenin and its outskirts. 

"Violent clashes" erupted between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian activists, resulting in injuries to 12 other Palestinians. 

Hamas announced in a statement that one of its members was killed during these operations. 

A fourth Palestinian was killed during the Israeli army's incursion into the city of Qalqilya, south of Jenin, with Hamas also confirming that he was one of their activists. 

The Israeli military has not issued any comments on these military operations as of now. 

In other news, Wafa reported the death of a Palestinian who had been injured by Israeli fire in Jenin on October 20. 

This brings the total number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank in Israeli military operations since the start of the conflict on October 7 in Gaza to 107. 

Tensions in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967, were already escalating before the Gaza war. Israeli forces conducted incursions, and there was an increase in attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian residents. 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Palestine

West Bank

Israel

Army

Jenin

Israel

Soldiers

Hamas Health Ministry reports 7,326 casualties in Gaza
UN fears 'war crimes' may be committed in Israel-Hamas conflict
