Hamas Health Ministry reports 7,326 casualties in Gaza

Middle East News
2023-10-27 | 07:22
Hamas Health Ministry reports 7,326 casualties in Gaza
Hamas Health Ministry reports 7,326 casualties in Gaza

The Hamas Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Friday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 7,326 since the outbreak of the war with Israel on October 7. 

The new tally includes 3,038 children, according to a statement from the ministry, with 18,967 people injured throughout Gaza. 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Hamas

Health Ministry

Gaza

War

Israel

