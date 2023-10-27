The Red Cross confirms the entry of the first medical team into Gaza since the start of the war

A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Friday, marking the first entry since the start of the war between Israel and the Hamas movement, which controls the besieged territory.



A spokesperson for the ICRC confirmed to AFP, saying, "Yes, this is the first time that a team of six medical personnel and four specialists from the committee has entered Gaza since October 7." The delegation was accompanied by six aid trucks.