Hamas denies Israel's claims of its leadership in hospitals

2023-10-27 | 11:20
Hamas denies Israel's claims of its leadership in hospitals

Hamas issued a denial on Friday in response to Israeli military accusations of its leadership's presence in hospitals, stating that the claims have no basis in truth.

Senior Hamas official Ezzat Al Rashq stated, "There is no truth to the statements made by the Israeli army spokesperson. These are added to the series of lies on which their narrative is built," considering Israel's actions as preparations for "committing a new massacre against our people."


