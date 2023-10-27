News
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
2023-10-27 | 13:44
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
The Israeli army officially confirmed its plans to expand ground operations in Gaza tonight.
Israeli forces are intensifying their presence on the ground, marking a significant development in the ongoing hostilities.
World News
U.S. Urges Immediate Departure of its Citizens from Lebanon Amid “Unpredictable Security Situation”
Middle East News
Israeli Military Strikes 150 Underground Targets in Northern Gaza,
Press Highlights
US Sends Clear Message to Hezbollah and Iran Amid Regional Tensions
Press Highlights
Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict
Middle East News
Israeli Military Strikes 150 Underground Targets in Northern Gaza,
Middle East News
Hamas calls on the world to act immediately to stop Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
Heavy Israeli bombing on the northern Gaza Strip
World News
US State Department statement: Designating individuals and entities with ties to terrorist organizations
News Bulletin Reports
War and Humanity: The Evolution of International Humanitarian Law and the Ongoing Struggle for Enforcement
Lebanon News
Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities
World News
U.S. Urges Immediate Departure of its Citizens from Lebanon Amid “Unpredictable Security Situation”
Lebanon News
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
News Bulletin Reports
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
Lebanon News
Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November
Middle East News
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
News Bulletin Reports
Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus
News Bulletin Reports
Army Commander's term nears end: What are the possible scenarios?
Middle East News
Heavy Israeli bombing on the northern Gaza Strip
Lebanon News
UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area
Middle East News
Al Jazeera: The occupation authorities completely cut off communications from the Gaza Strip
