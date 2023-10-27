Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight

2023-10-27
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight

The Israeli army officially confirmed its plans to expand ground operations in Gaza tonight.

Israeli forces are intensifying their presence on the ground, marking a significant development in the ongoing hostilities.

