Israeli Military Strikes 150 Underground Targets in Northern Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that it "struck 150 underground targets" in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday night.

In a statement released after a night of intense Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, it stated that "during the night, fighter jets (of the Israeli army) struck 150 underground targets in the northern Gaza Strip, including tunnels used by terrorists, underground combat sites, and other facilities. Several Hamas terrorists were killed."

AFP