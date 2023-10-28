Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: hostages held by Hamas are considered guests until a ceasefire is reached

Spokesperson for the Hamas movement, Jihad Taha, affirmed on Saturday that civilian hostages held by Hamas are considered guests by the resistance until a ceasefire is reached in the Gaza Strip.



In an interview on LBCI’s "Naharkom Said" TV show, Taha pointed out that regional and international negotiations and initiatives regarding the hostages file are ongoing.



On another note, Taha believed that Israelis will not dare to conduct a ground incursion due to political divisions within Israel. Additionally, the absence of comprehensive international cover for such an incursion and the presence of dozens of hostages in the hands of the resistance act as deterrent factors.



He emphasized that all current Israeli ground attempts in the Gaza Strip have faced fierce resistance. Taha highlighted the resistance's success in destroying Israeli tanks using Kornet and Yassin missiles.



