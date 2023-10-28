Families of Hostages Held by Hamas Express Concern Amidst Intensive Military Strikes

The families of hostages held by the Hamas movement, the majority of whom are Israelis, have expressed their concern. Following the intensive military strikes by the army on the Gaza Strip, they have urged the government to provide explanations.



In a statement issued by the association representing the families of over 220 hostages abducted by Hamas and held in Gaza, it was stated, "The families are anxious about the fate of their relatives and are awaiting explanations. Every minute counts as an hour. We demand that Defense Minister Ya'akov Galant and members of the war government meet with us this morning."