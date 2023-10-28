News
Turkish President Erdogan Urges Israel to Cease Attacks, Calls for Immediate End to "Madness"
Middle East News
2023-10-28 | 04:58
Turkish President Erdogan Urges Israel to Cease Attacks, Calls for Immediate End to "Madness"
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Israel to "stop this madness immediately" and "put an end to its attacks" in a message on X platform.
The Turkish president pointed out that the Israeli airstrikes intensified on Gaza yesterday evening, targeting once again women, children, innocent civilians, and deepening the current humanitarian crisis.
He emphasized that Israel must "stop this madness immediately and put an end to its attacks."
Middle East News
Turkey
israel
Palestine
Gaza
Hamas
War
Middle East News
10:45
Middle East News
Middle East News
2023-10-16
Middle East News
Middle East News
14:22
Middle East News
Middle East News
2023-10-27
Middle East News
Middle East News
07:07
Middle East News
Middle East News
06:58
Middle East News
Middle East News
06:17
Middle East News
Middle East News
05:27
Middle East News
Lebanon News
12:00
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon News
World News
2023-09-28
World News
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-26
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Lebanon News
Sports News
2023-08-31
Sports News
Sports News
2023-08-29
Sports News
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
10:40
Lebanon News
Middle East News
13:44
Middle East News
Press Highlights
01:00
Press Highlights
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
12:55
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
13:36
Middle East News
