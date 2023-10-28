Israeli Army Spokesperson: Israeli army entered Gaza Strip overnight

2023-10-28 | 06:17
Israeli Army Spokesperson: Israeli army entered Gaza Strip overnight
Israeli Army Spokesperson: Israeli army entered Gaza Strip overnight

Israeli Army Spokesperson Daniel Higari revealed that the Israeli army entered the Gaza Strip overnight, confirming that the army remains in its positions.
He emphasized that the Israeli army is advancing in the stages of the war and has entered northern Gaza, expanding the scope of its operations.
In another context, Higari pointed out that they "attacked infrastructure of Hezbollah in Lebanon at night in response to gunfire towards Israel."
 

Middle East News

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

Palestine

LBCI Next
Hamas attempts to locate eight Russian-Israeli hostages for release
Israeli Strikes Completely Destroy Hundreds of Buildings in Gaza, Civil Defense Reports
LBCI Previous

