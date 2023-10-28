Israeli Army Spokesperson: Israeli army entered Gaza Strip overnight

Israeli Army Spokesperson Daniel Higari revealed that the Israeli army entered the Gaza Strip overnight, confirming that the army remains in its positions.

He emphasized that the Israeli army is advancing in the stages of the war and has entered northern Gaza, expanding the scope of its operations.

In another context, Higari pointed out that they "attacked infrastructure of Hezbollah in Lebanon at night in response to gunfire towards Israel."