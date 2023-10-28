News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tareeq
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The United Nations fears thousands more civilians killed in Gaza in ground operation
Middle East News
2023-10-28 | 09:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The United Nations fears thousands more civilians killed in Gaza in ground operation
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, issued a stark warning on Saturday, expressing concerns that a wide-scale Israeli ground operation in Gaza could result in "the additional deaths of thousands of civilians."
Türk's statement, released in Geneva, emphasized the potentially catastrophic consequences of a large-scale ground offensive in Gaza, given the military operations conducted thus far and the context of a 56-year-old occupation.
AFP
Middle East News
UN
Fear
Civilians
Killed
Gaza
Ground
Operation
Next
Israeli Military Strikes 150 Underground Targets in Northern Gaza,
Hamas calls on the world to act immediately to stop Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:51
Ground operation: Israeli incursion into Gaza enters fifth day
News Bulletin Reports
10:51
Ground operation: Israeli incursion into Gaza enters fifth day
0
Middle East News
13:44
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
Middle East News
13:44
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-26
Israeli Defense Minister: Ground operation in Gaza Strip will happen at the right time
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-26
Israeli Defense Minister: Ground operation in Gaza Strip will happen at the right time
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Starlink solution: Will Elon Musk be able to reconnect isolated Gaza?
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Starlink solution: Will Elon Musk be able to reconnect isolated Gaza?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Al Jazeera: At least 770 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Al Jazeera: At least 770 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks
0
Press Highlights
01:00
Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict
Press Highlights
01:00
Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict
0
Variety and Tech
2023-10-20
Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list
Variety and Tech
2023-10-20
Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:00
Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict
Press Highlights
01:00
Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict
2
Middle East News
13:44
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
Middle East News
13:44
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
3
Lebanon News
12:55
UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area
Lebanon News
12:55
UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area
4
World News
03:16
U.S. Urges Immediate Departure of its Citizens from Lebanon Amid “Unpredictable Security Situation”
World News
03:16
U.S. Urges Immediate Departure of its Citizens from Lebanon Amid “Unpredictable Security Situation”
5
Middle East News
13:36
Heavy Israeli bombing on the northern Gaza Strip
Middle East News
13:36
Heavy Israeli bombing on the northern Gaza Strip
6
Middle East News
12:31
Al Jazeera: The occupation authorities completely cut off communications from the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
12:31
Al Jazeera: The occupation authorities completely cut off communications from the Gaza Strip
7
Press Highlights
01:56
US Sends Clear Message to Hezbollah and Iran Amid Regional Tensions
Press Highlights
01:56
US Sends Clear Message to Hezbollah and Iran Amid Regional Tensions
8
Middle East News
04:16
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: hostages held by Hamas are considered guests until a ceasefire is reached
Middle East News
04:16
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: hostages held by Hamas are considered guests until a ceasefire is reached
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More