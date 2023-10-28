The United Nations fears thousands more civilians killed in Gaza in ground operation

2023-10-28 | 09:15
The United Nations fears thousands more civilians killed in Gaza in ground operation
The United Nations fears thousands more civilians killed in Gaza in ground operation

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, issued a stark warning on Saturday, expressing concerns that a wide-scale Israeli ground operation in Gaza could result in "the additional deaths of thousands of civilians."

Türk's statement, released in Geneva, emphasized the potentially catastrophic consequences of a large-scale ground offensive in Gaza, given the military operations conducted thus far and the context of a 56-year-old occupation.


