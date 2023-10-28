Erdogan: The West is the main culprit in the Gaza massacres

2023-10-28 | 10:34
Erdogan: The West is the main culprit in the Gaza massacres
Erdogan: The West is the main culprit in the Gaza massacres

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the West as the "primary culprits" in the Gaza massacres.

During a "Support for Palestine" gathering attended by hundreds of thousands at Istanbul's old Ataturk Airport, Erdogan stated, "The primary culprits in the Gaza massacres are Westerners. Apart from the consciences that spoke up, (these) massacres are entirely the work of the West."

AFP

