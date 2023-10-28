Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"

Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, announced on Saturday that the war with Hamas in Gaza has entered a "new phase" following a night of intense airstrikes and ground clashes with the militant group.



In a video statement released by his office, Gallant stated, "We have entered a new phase in the war. Last night (Friday), the ground shook in Gaza."



He added, "We have attacked both above and below ground targets. We will remain strong and precise, and we will pursue every terrorist."



He continued, "The instructions to our forces are clear: continue efforts to uncover and eliminate Hamas terrorists, including leaders and active members alike, and the operation will persist until further notice."





AFP